How St. Martin of Tours was “tricked” into becoming a bishop

Many are familiar with the story of St. Martin of Tours and how he cut his cloak in half, giving one half to a starving beggar.
This one story is an apt summary of the holy man, who lived very humbly, not seeking any public adulation.
Yet, it was precisely because of his holiness that the local people wanted him to be their bishop.
Tricked into becoming a bishop
Knowing his disposition, the people had to brainstorm a way they could convince him to accept the responsibility of being their bishop.
The Catholic Encyclopedia briefly narrates the story of how they were successful:
When St. Lidorius, second Bishop of Tours, died in 371 or 372, the clergy of that city desired to replace him by the famous hermit of Ligugé. But, as Martin remained deaf to the prayers of the deputies who brought him this message, it was necessary to resort to a ruse to overcome his resistance.
A certain Rusticius, a rich citizen of Tours, went and begged him to come to his wife, who was in the last extremity, and to prepare her for death. Without any suspicions, Martin followed him in all haste, but hardly had he entered the city when, in spite of the opposition of a few ecclesiastical dignitaries, popular acclamation constrained him to become Bishop of the Church of Tours.
Father Alban Butler offers a similar narration of the event:
His successor, after the see had been several years vacant, was St. Litorius: upon whose death the people demanded St. Martin for their bishop. A stratagem was made use of to call him to the door of his monastery to give his blessing to a sick person, and he was forcibly conveyed to Tours under a strong guard. Some of the neighboring bishops, who were called to assist at the election, urged that the meanness of his dress and appearance, and his slovenly air, showed him to be unfit for such a dignity. But such objections were commendations of the servant of God, who was installed in the episcopal chair.
St. Martin's story highlights the reality that often the best person for a leadership position is the person who does not want that position. They do not seek leadership to bolster their pride, and that is precisely why they would be perfect for it.