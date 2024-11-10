North Dakota farm girl saint? Film in theaters November 12

Michelle would eventually attend North Dakota State University, and it was there her life took a bit of a turn, though not one that could be seen as drastic in any way. While working on a horticulture degree, Michelle encountered the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and became so enamored with the organization that she would go on to work for them for a while after graduation. This in turn would lead to her becoming the Director of Adult Faith Formation for the Diocese of Bismarck. Admiral activities to be sure, but thousands of others do the same things daily. The only possible difference according to the interviewees is that Michelle always performed her duties with a smile.