Diocese of Scranton launches early child development program

The Diocese of Scranton has launched a new program aimed at assisting in the development of young children in the years before they enter school. Called “Parents as Teachers,” the program was developed by Catholic Social Services, which will provide resources and support for families in the program.
In an announcement from the diocese, Montie Ford, lead caseworker for the Parents as Teachers program, explained that the program arose from research that found that the first three years of human development are the most formative. Noting that children are learning even before they are born, Ford said part of the job is raising awareness of this important time:
“At 10 weeks in utero, a child has a nervous system and they’re taking in everything in their environment,” Ford told the Diocese of Scranton. “We can talk to pregnant mothers about the importance of a healthy diet, not doing drugs, not smoking pot or cigarettes, not using curse words all the time, and trying to de-stress themselves and be calm.”
Parents as Teachers aims to equip parents with the knowledge and skills needed to aid in the mental development of their children from conception until one year before they start kindergarten (usually around 5 years old). To support parents in the endeavor, the program conducts home visits with experienced educators, parenting workshops, and access to educational resources.
A representative from Catholic Social Services explained to the diocese that it began the program because its members believe that “investing in our families is essential for building a stronger community.” It has been designed to support parents, who have the crucial role as a child’s first teachers, and CSS believes that early education gives every child the opportunity to thrive.
There is no income requirement for families to participate, but there is a minimum commitment of one year in the program for families that take part. While it is only currently available for parents in Luzerne County, if the program is successful, it could serve as a model for dioceses across America.