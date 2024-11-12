It has been a long five years since fire rampaged within the walls of Notre Dame. The damage wrought by the flames destroyed much of the wooden elements of the church, while less combustible aspects like statues, stained glass, its pipe organ, and its storied bells were left in dire need of cleaning and maintenance.
Now, Parisians have reason to celebrate, as the fruits of a restoration effort that drew in nearly $1 billion in donations from individuals and groups from around the world are clear to hear. The restored bells of Notre Dame have rung over Paris again for the first time since 2019.
The impromptu performance from the beloved French monument church, while only a test to prepare for the cathedral’s reopening during the 2024 Christmas season, caused a crowd of passersby to stop and marvel at the long-lost sound. Just as the rise of the iconic Notre Dame spire – rebuilt exactly as it was – restored the city’s skyline, the bells have now repaired the soundscape of the City of Love.
The cacophonic sounds of the Notre Dame bells’ tintinnabulation is made just by eight bells. While their tones are spaced out enough that it is possible for them to play minor melodies, when rung all together the sound is less about sounding musically pleasing, and more about creating a piercing call that can stretch across the city to draw the faithful to church. Among the restored bells are three brand new ones designed and marked for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
According to Notre Dame de Paris’ website, the official reopening date is scheduled for December 7 and 8; more information on the ceremonies will be posted in upcoming weeks. The site also notes that they will offer the chance to sign up for a free visit before the reopening. Click here to learn more.