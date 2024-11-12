Aleteia
How to pray when you have no time to pray

Philip Kosloski - published on 11/12/24
If you are an extremely busy person, with no time to pray on a daily basis, try this tip from a saint on how to pray even in the midst of busyness.

Some of us work constantly, putting in 80 hour work weeks, while others are always busy with children or caring for family members, never having a moment to spare.

In such cases, when someone tells us we should pray every day, we might laugh out loud, as we barely have any time to eat or even sit down.

Yet, even in the midst of such a crazy schedule, there are moments when we can pray.

Prayer life of a busy person

St. Francis de Sales provides the following story and advice in his Introduction to the Devout Life:

There are few social duties of sufficient importance to prevent an occasional retirement of the heart into this sacred solitude. When St. Catherine of Sienna was deprived by her parents of any place or time for prayer and meditation, Our Lord inspired her with the thought of making a little interior oratory in her mind, into which she could retire in heart, and so enjoy a holy solitude amid her outward duties. And henceforward, when the world assaulted her, she was able to be indifferent, because, so she said, she could retire within her secret oratory, and find comfort with her Heavenly Bridegroom. So she counselled her spiritual daughters to make a retirement within their heart, in which to dwell.

No matter what activity you are engaged in, whether it is fulfilling packages at an Amazon warehouse, flipping burgers at McDonalds, or changing diapers at home; you can retreat into your "interior oratory" for a few moments of prayer.

Often we think that only formal, pre-written prayers can qualify as prayer. However, prayer can encompass any number of actions, thoughts, or even a glance towards God.

If all you can do is pause for a second and say, "I love you Jesus," that is sufficient.

All we need to do is be intentional about our prayer and not let a full 24 hours be spent without ever thinking about God.

Tags:
PrayerSaintsSpiritual Life
