Catholic director DJ Caruso brings us Anthony Hopkins as King Herod and Noa Cohen as Mary, in a dramatic telling of the story of history's greatest heroine.

On December 6, Netflix invites audiences on a compelling journey to ancient Judea to witness the familiar story of the Nativity, however, more unusually, through the eyes of a young Mary of Nazareth, mother of Jesus.

Watch the EXCLUSIVE TRAILER: HERE

This coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus.

Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (played by Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run -- bound by faith and driven by courage -- to save the child's life at all costs.

To bring the movie world of Mary to life, Catholic director DJ Caruso and producer Mary Aloe consulted with a wide range of religious scholars and leaders to capture the story’s historical elements, and to center on the Virgin Mary’s experience, presenting a look at Mary we rarely see on screen.

Noa Cohen as Mary in the upcoming Netflix film Mary Christopher Raphael | Netflix

Who are the filmmakers and why do they want to share Mary's story?

When asked about his inspiration for the project, director DJ Caruso shared: “As a practicing Catholic, I believe Mary is the most extraordinary woman ever to walk this earth. Her story, especially for younger generations, has often been underappreciated. I wanted to create a film that presents Mary as someone we can all relate to ... My hope is that audiences feel my reverence for Mary and come to see her not only as a holy figure but as a friend, a mother, and one of the greatest heroines ever to grace the screen. In the end, it’s her love that will save the world.”

From a cinematic perspective, Caruso describes Mary as “an origin story of Christianity” centered on her journey as the chosen one to bring the world its greatest gift. Like many reluctant heroes, Mary has to face difficulties, but in a decisive moment, she proclaims her "fiat" -- "Let it be done to me."

She endures scorn, is hunted, and makes profound sacrifices, yet remains steadfast. Audiences witness her transformation from a young girl into the iconic Virgin Mary, with a story rooted in love, grace, and forgiveness that overcomes all obstacles.

Producer Mary Aloe, also a person of faith, calls the film a “labor of love” and adds: “This story is needed now more than ever in our world. As a woman, a Christian, and a producer, Mary’s story is important to me. This is a story of faith, hope, and pure love.”

Aloe hopes that viewers will be inspired to learn more about faith through Mary’s journey -- her family’s sacrifices and her calling to bring us Jesus.

The film aims to offer a global audience, regardless of background, a glimpse into Mary’s personal struggles and triumphs, as a young woman who protected her son against all odds. As Aloe shared:

“I hope audiences will see Mary and Joseph as relatable figures and feel inspired to explore their stories further in the Bible.”

How important was the historical account?

Director DJ Caruso shared insights into his approach for Mary, saying: “It was essential to stay true to the biblical narrative as the story’s foundation, which Timothy Michael Hayes’ script captured beautifully. I was fortunate to have the guidance of a brilliant biblical scholar, the late Bishop David G. O’Connell, who served as my spiritual advisor and an expert on Mary.

"He helped me interpret the scriptures in a way that was both relatable and deeply emotional. From there, we carefully fictionalized the moments between Mary’s journey, adding tension, emotion, and pacing -- all vital elements for compelling cinema -- while preserving the truths of the miraculous events in her life. The plot remains faithful to the scriptures, with thoughtful interpretations that enhance the film’s central themes. In short, we aimed to honor the scriptures."

Producer Mary Aloe emphasized the team’s dedication to authenticity and respect for the film’s biblical root:

The script went through over 50 drafts, with input from a wide range of religious leaders, including priests, theologians, and scholars, all of whom helped shape the story.

What do you hope audiences take away from 'Mary'?

Caruso shared his hopes for the impact of Mary:

“I want the audience to feel a deeper connection to Mary, to see a side of her they've never seen or imagined before. I hope the audience is inspired by her strength to overcome obstacles, just as she did. Ultimately, we can change the world if we fight for what is right and always choose love like Mary. My reverence for Mary runs deep, and I hope audiences come to view her as not only a holy figure but as a friend, a mother, and one of the greatest heroines ever to grace the screen.”

The father of five added:

Mary’s story is as relevant today as ever. She’s a timeless yet contemporary character that we can all relate to. And we bring all of this to life in a very engaging and entertaining film.”