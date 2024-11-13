5 Bible verses to pray over your newborn baby

Being a new parent is both thrilling and nerve-racking. Your tiny little bundle seems so fragile and vulnerable, and as a new mom or dad, you'd do anything to protect it, guide it, and cherish it.
With this in mind, we came up with five key Bible verses that highlight different aspects of prayer for your newborn: trust in God’s plan, the miracle of life, seeking divine guidance, blessing and peace, and Jesus’ tender love for children. Together, they offer a well-rounded way to pray for your child’s well-being, spiritual growth, and future.
"For I know well the plans I have in mind for you — oracle of the LORD — plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope." Jeremiah 29:11
This verse is a beautiful reminder of God's loving guidance over your child's life. As you pray, you are entrusting your baby to God’s care, trusting that He has wonderful plans for their future -- filled with hope, joy, and growth. It’s a comforting way to ground your hopes for your child in faith.
"You formed my inmost being; you knit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works!" Psalm 139:13-14
These words celebrate the miracle of life and the intricate care with which your baby has been created. Praying this verse is a way to thank God for your newborn’s uniqueness, recognizing the sacredness of their life from the very beginning.
"Trust in the LORD with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths." Proverbs 3:5-6
This verse is a prayer for trust and guidance -- for your baby and for you as parents. It reminds you to place your family’s journey in God’s hands, knowing that His wisdom will lead your child on a path of peace and purpose.
"The LORD bless you and keep you! The LORD let his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you! The LORD look upon you kindly and give you peace!" Numbers 6:24-26
This priestly blessing is a timeless prayer of protection and peace. Praying these words over your child invites God’s presence into their life, asking for His light and kindness to surround them always.
"Jesus said, 'Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'” Matthew 19:14
This well-known verse from Matthew reminds us of how deeply Jesus loves children and welcomes them into His embrace. Praying this passage affirms your hope that your child will always feel close to God’s love and grow in His grace.