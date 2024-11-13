Have you ever meditated on the harmony of God’s creation?

Every day we wake-up and go about our business. Many of us commute to work and always see the sunrise.
However, we are likely annoyed by the sunrise, as it blinds us when we are trying to drive.
We may also become frustrated by the rain, which spoils our plans and keeps us from going outside.
The natural forces of this world often bring us inconveniences, which make us forget about the beauty and wonder of God's creation.
If we have the eyes to see it, we can recognize the harmony of creation and see God's hand in everything.
Harmony
St. Clement dwells upon this simple truth in a letter to the Corinthians that is featured by the Office of Readings:
Let us fix our gaze on the Father and Creator of the whole world, and let us hold on to his peace and blessings, his splendid and surpassing gifts. Let us contemplate him in our thoughts and with our mind's eye reflect upon the peaceful and restrained unfolding of his plan; let us consider the care with which he provides for the whole of his creation.
By his direction the heavens are in motion, and they are subject to him in peace. Day and night fulfill the course he has established without interfering with each other. The sun, the moon and the choirs of stars revolve in harmony at his command in their appointed paths without deviation. By his will the earth blossoms in the proper seasons and produces abundant food for men and animals and all the living things on it without reluctance and without any violation of what he has arranged.
Despite our efforts to disrupt nature by our many inventions, God still provides for the whole earth.
The seasons are also a beautiful testament to the harmony of creation, if we simply pause and consider them, as St. Clement writes:
The seasons, spring, summer, autumn and winter, follow one another in harmony. The quarters from which the winds blow function in due season without the least deviation. And the ever-flowing springs, created for our health as well as our enjoyment, unfailingly offer their breasts to sustain human life. The tiniest of living creatures meet together in harmony and peace. The great Creator and Lord of the universe commanded all these things to be established in peace and harmony, in his goodness to all, and in overflowing measure to us who seek refuge in his mercies through our Lord Jesus Christ; to him be glory and majesty for ever and ever. Amen.
God knew what he was doing when he created the earth and he continues to hold everything in existence.
While the modern world often places humans as the "masters" of creation, God is the true master of all, orchestrating everything into one beautiful symphony.