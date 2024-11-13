She leads us by the hand: Pope reflects on Our Lady

Here are some reflections on Our Lady, given by Pope Francis this November 13, at the general audience.
Our Lady lets us see Jesus. She opens the doors to us, always! Our Lady is the mother who leads us by the hand towards Jesus. Our Lady never points to herself. Our Lady points to Jesus. And this is Marian piety: to Jesus by the hands of Our Lady.
The true and only mediator between us and Christ, indicated as such by Jesus Himself, is the Holy Spirit. Mary is one of the means the Holy Spirit uses to bring us to Jesus.
She suggests a few words that everyone, even the simplest, can say on any occasion: “behold” and “let it be done.” Mary is the one who said “Yes” to the Lord, and with her example and by her intercession urges us to say our “Yes” to Him too, whenever we are faced with an act of obedience to perform or a trial to overcome.
Let us learn from her to be docile to the inspirations of the Spirit, especially when He suggests to us to “arise in haste” and go to help someone who needs us, as she did straight after the angel left her.