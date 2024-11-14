Explosion destroys bishop’s residence in Colombia

The attack is believed to have been targeted at a police station, but the bishop's house and offices of the Apostolic Vicariate were dealt significant damage.

A November 3 explosion targeting a Colombian police station killed three and also caused extensive damage to the nearby bishop’s residence, as well as the offices of the Apostolic Vicariate of Guapi. It is the latest instance of violence in a region of Colombia that has been at the center of several conflicts over the last four decades.

In an interview with Aid to the Church in Need, Father Arnulfo Moreno Quiñonez, pro-vicar of Guapi, commented on the attack:

“We regret the loss of life, the pain of the wounded, the grief of the families, and the despair of a society that dreams of living in peace.”

Father Moreno went on to describe the church buildings as “practically destroyed, tearing down walls, doors, windows, and the ceilings of the curia and the bishops’ house, leaving them in ruins.”

The priest said that the explosion went off at around 5 a.m., after a shootout; however, it is unclear from the report which parties participated in the fight. He noted that the early hour of the events most likely prevented greater loss of life, as the town square is a busy spot where children are usually present during the day.

“This is a terrible event for us and for the population of Guapi,” said Father Moreno. “But with the help of God, and with your prayers, we will move forward. Thank God the priest who sleeps in the curia was out on mission; otherwise, he would have been killed by the explosion. The material damage can be rebuilt, but you can’t replace human life.”

According to ACN, the attack is believed to have been carried out by a rebel group that was solely targeting the police station. While an investigation is underway, it is still unclear as to why the bomb went off in the middle of the town square.

The report notes that violence is frequently visited upon Guapi by armed groups that operate outside of the law.

Get off the roads of panic and death

While the community is still grappling with the shock and fear that accompanies such an outrageous attack on the community, Fr. Moreno has called on them to reject violence and work towards peace:

“We invite everyone to get off the roads of panic and death, and draw near to the ways of dialogue and reconciliation, so that together we can build and enjoy peace as brothers,” Fr. Moreno said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Colombia was quick to decry the violence and called for social stability in a statement: