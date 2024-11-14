On World Diabetes Day: 3 Saints who lived with diabetes

Do you have diabetes, or does someone in your family? You’re certainly not alone. More than 10% of adults around the world have diabetes.
For the millions of people who have diabetes, November 14 is an important occasion. It was declared World Diabetes Day in 1991.
The World Health Organization described the purpose and goals of commemorating this day:
World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about diabetes as a critical global public health issue and emphasize the collective and individual actions needed to improve the prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.
This year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” underpins our commitment to reducing the risk of diabetes, and ensuring that all people who are diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable and quality treatment and care. Join us in raising awareness, spreading knowledge and creating lasting change for all affected by diabetes.
If you or a loved one are affected, not doubt you know a lot about diabetes. But did you know several saints dealt with this condition?
In honor of World Diabetes Day, here are 3 saints who had diabetes.
1St. Josemaria Escriva
St. Josemaria is best known as the founder of Opus Dei, an organization that helps lay people sanctify their ordinary work to pursue holiness. But he’s also the patron saint of people with diabetes.
His own experience was extraordinary. After a decade of dealing with diabetes, St. Josemaria was cured inexplicably (according to medical opinion) after a severe allergic reaction to insulin. You can read all about it here.
2St. Rafael Arnáiz Baron
St. Rafael Arnáiz Baron is considered an unofficial patron saint of those living with diabetes. Considered one of the great mystics of the 20th century, Arnáiz could not fulfill his desire to become a Trappist monk because of his diabetes, so he was only allowed to be an oblate.
He died young, at age 27, but was widely known and loved for his holiness. You can read more about his life here.
3St. Pauline Visintainer
St. Pauline Visintainer, known during her life as Mother Pauline of the Agonizing Heart of Jesus, was the first canonized female saint from Brazil and was also a lifelong diabetic.
The progression of her illness throughout her life greatly affected her health, yet she persevered in faithfulness and gratitude to God. You can read more about her story here.