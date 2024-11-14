In these years the church had an income deriving from fixed assets. Apart from the field in Tal-Għaqba, mentioned earlier, it also had two gardens, one called iż-żgħir (the small one), a fig tree garden located in front of the church; and il-kbir (the large one), another fig tree garden close by to the church. Through the work of the procurators the church had consistent income, which was also used for conservation and renovation works. For example, in November 1759 six scudi were paid for two new bells; in 1762, nine scudi and eight taris were paid to gild the chalice and the paten; and in the following year the missal was repaired at a cost of one scudo and three tari. On July 25, 1781, Bishop Labini issued a decree stipulating that filial churches should support their parishes. Since its coffers were quite full, the little church of the Assumption was surely in a position to offer such support. In fact, according to the books of the procurator Carlo Grech (1772-1778) the church of Our Lady of Magħtab was quite rich. The church was going through a good financial period. Was the fervent devotion of the locals throughout the centuries being rewarded?