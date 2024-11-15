Princess of Wales’ perfect theme for Christmas carol service

Considering the Princess of Wales has spent most of the year undergoing preventative chemotherapy, it was a welcome sight to see her in public, along with husband William, for the recent remembrance services to honor those who fought in the wars.
And those who appreciate the royals -- or just love a good Christmas carol service -- will be delighted to see that Catherine will be hosting her fourth Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6.
The news was revealed by a teaser on the couple's social media, where fans could get a glimpse of some of the 1,600 beautiful invitations being printed for the occasion, with the princess' royal cypher prominently in the center:
As reported by the BBC, according to Kensington Palace, the service will give people "a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."
Love, kindness, and empathy
The palace further explained:
"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."
In a year that saw the princess receive an outpouring of love and support from millions of people around the world as she underwent cancer treatment, the theme of the service seems particularly meaningful and relevant.
As Kensington Palace pointed out, the princess wanted to: "celebrate the many people supporting those in need - individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive."
It added:
This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."
What is particularly lovely about this year's theme is that it reminds us all the importance in celebrating those who give so willingly and selflessly. Whether it's offering a shoulder to cry on, or bringing meals to the home of a struggling friend, these are all acts that can make such a difference to those in need. And what better season to champion such kindness than Christmas!