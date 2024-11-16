Aleteia
Here’s a comforting prayer for a sick child (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 11/16/24
Watching your child suffer through an illness is never easy. In such moments, a mom’s job is to offer love and comfort – and don’t forget to pray!

As cold and flu season arrives, families can be hit especially hard. I know because my family recently went through a bout of the flu! Fortunately, we are all feeling better now – but I still haven’t gotten over seeing my little boy sick.

When you’re a parent, it’s one thing to go through an illness yourself and quite another to have to watch your child get sick and suffer. Personally, I feel heartbroken every single time.

Of course, I can’t take my child’s illness onto myself, but I can bring love and comfort. And, of course, I can also pray.

That’s where a great book has come in very handy for me. It’s called the “The Original” Mother’s Manual by Fr. A. Francis Coomes, S.J., and it is chock full of wonderful prayers that every Catholic mom needs.

Watch the VIDEO above to learn more!

ChildrenMotherhoodPrayerPrayers for a Particular Need
