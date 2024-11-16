Two annual pro-life events are merging for a two-day celebration of life at all its stages: Life Fest. The event is the result of a collaboration between the Knights of Columbus, the Sisters of Life, and the Diocese of Arlington that will take place on January 23 and 24, 2025, at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.
According to a press release from the Knights, Life Fest, held annually since 2022, is merging with the March for Life and the Diocese of Arlington’s Life is VERY Good event. The latter has been held for the last 12 years, while the March for Life has been adapting to the change in focus from the national to state level, due to the Supreme Court’s reversal in Dobbs v Jackson in 2022.
That same year was the first iteration of Life Fest, a joint effort of the Knights of Columbus and the Sisters of Life. The merger of such similarly themed events is expected to widely broaden the scope of Life Fest, while drawing in participants from all three. The event expects to host some 16,000 across the two-day event, which will practically fill EagleBank arena each day.
Sister Marie Veritas of the Sisters of Life explained that the merger of events comes as a response to an increasingly fragmented understanding of the human person identified in the younger generations. Furthermore, the event will address the vital need to lend support to pregnant women, as well as those who have experiemced an abortion.
“We’re living in a time where the goodness of the human person is questioned,” said Sister Marie Veritas. “Every human heart needs to know: I am good; I am important; I am irreplaceable. Every woman who is pregnant needs to know that she is not alone. Every woman who has experienced one or more abortions needs to know that Jesus sees her, loves her and longs to forgive and heal her.”
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington and chairman of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities also expressed his excitement to collaborate with the Knights and the Sisters.
“The Diocese of Arlington is excited to continue our long history of hosting groups from across the country and providing these participants with a peaceful time of prayer in preparation for the March for Life. We are especially excited that this year we will be working alongside the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus through this single ministry experience.”
He added, “We welcome them to our diocese and look forward to opening our homes and churches to these pilgrims and showing the country that the future is pro-life.”
Visit the official website of Life Fest to learn more details.