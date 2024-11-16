Aleteia
The most beautiful wedding dresses 2025

Philippine Chauvin

Robe Daphné I Maison Ségolène de Guibert

Aleteia - published on 11/16/24
Next summer's brides-to-be are already on the lookout for their dresses. Designers have unveiled their 2025 collections, and Aleteia offers a sneak peek.

The date is set, and you've told your family and friends about the big “I do” you're about to pronounce before God with your fiancé. But what about the dress you'll be wearing on the day? 

It’s a difficult choice for some, and an obvious one for others. Long sleeves or sleeveless? With lace or without? With a train or short? There's something for every taste, so maybe you'll discover the perfect dress you'll remember for the rest of your life.

The choice of wedding dress is much more than just a fashion statement. It's the setting for the sacramental “yes” exchanged before God and loved ones. Love, purity and humility are all attributes that accompany this great commitment.

In 2025, trends reflect a quest for timelessness, modesty, and sincerity, enveloping the bride in a grace that reflects her relationship with God. Moving away from artifice, wedding dresses 2025 emphasize the essential, offering a balance between discretion and elegance. Every detail is chosen to reflect the sincere love and dignity of a spiritual journey. That's why choosing a wedding dress is not just about following trends, but embodying an inner truth.

Too see our selection of wedding dresses, click on the slideshow:

Tags:
Catholic LifestyleMarriageWeddings
