This Friday evening, Paris witnessed a most unusual sight: a moving torchlit procession of faithful, locals, and religious accompanying the medieval stone statue of the Virgin Mary and Child that remarkably escaped the 2019 fire of Notre Dame Cathedral.
The beautiful statue stands at nearly 6 feet tall and captures the touching embrace of Mary with the child Jesus. Known as the "Virgin of Paris," the centuries-old statue is traditionally a symbol of hope and faith for Catholics far and wide.
Now, thanks to its seemingly miraculous escape from the fire that saw many religious artifacts destroyed, it has also become a sign of resilience and strength, acquiring the new nickname “Stabat Mater” — the standing Mother. This is the reference given to Mary because the Gospels report that she was standing even at the foot of the Cross.
And tonight, as the Virgin Mary prepared to leave the forecourt of Saint-Germain-l’Auxerrois Church, hundreds stood to gaze at her in reverence singing Ave Maria. With the light shining directly on her, she seemed to stand so very tall, continuing to be a beacon of hope and strength to inspire all.
A safe arrival
As the procession moved along the Seine river -- accompanied by hymns and prayers -- it captured the interest of all those who saw it. The Virgin Mary then finally made her way to the cathedral’s square. When the statue safely arrived, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris blessed her, stating:
Tonight, as we accompany the Virgin Mary to her cathedral, before she takes her place at the pillar where so many generations have come to pray, we know she is joining the house of Christ."
This is not the first time the statue has left the cathedral. In the mid-14th century, the statue was originally located in Saint-Aignan Chapel on the Île de la Cité -- not far from Notre Dame. However, it found a new home in 1818 in the cathedral, and in 1855, when the famous renovation took place, the architect Eugène Viollet-le-Ducund created a perfect spot for her against the southeast pillar of the cathedral, as the Associated Press reported.
The arrival of the statue is just another step towards the re-opening of the cathedral on December 8. Already the famous bells returned last week, and now with the Virgin Mary in place, there is a tangible excitement for what most certainly will be a solemn, but glorious, Mass in the newly restored cathedral in just over three weeks.
View the PHOTO GALLERY below to see more photos of the procession.
You can also watch a replay of the live coverage of the procession below.