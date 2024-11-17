Bill Burr and humanity’s “Dirty Jesus Feet”

But then, there’s the ultimate good news of divine love. Burr echoed the Psalmist’s great question: “What are human beings that you are mindful of them?” (Ps. 8:4). The Christian, however, asks a far more radical question: What are human beings that you became one of them? God, the New Testament teaches, not only created and attended to humanity, but emptied himself and entered into it, suffering the slings and arrows of life, including death —“even death on a cross” (Phil. 2:8). And he did all of this for us — so much so that even if a single shoeless cowboy were the only person on earth, he would have done the same thing for him. Jesus got his hands — and feet — dirty, and he did it simply to make our dirty feet divine.