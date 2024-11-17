Pope celebrates World Day of Poor (homily, photos)

If we limit our gaze to the narrative of events, we allow anguish to gain the upper hand. Indeed, even today we see the “sun darken” and the “moon fade” when we contemplate the famine that afflicts so many of our brothers and sisters who have no food to eat, and when we see the horrors of war or see the death of the innocent. Faced with this scenario, we run the risk of falling into despondency and failing to recognize the presence of God within the drama of history. In so doing, we condemn ourselves to powerlessness. We witness the growing anguish around us brought about by the suffering of the poor, but we slip into the resigned way of thinking of those who, moved by convenience or laziness, think “that’s life” and “there is nothing I can do about it.” Thus, Christian faith itself is reduced to a harmless devotion that does not disturb the powers that be and is incapable of generating a serious commitment to charity. While one part of the world is condemned to live in the slums of history, while inequalities grow and the economy punishes the weakest, while society devotes itself to the idolatry of money and consumption, it so happens that the poor and marginalized have no choice but to continue to wait (cf. Evangelii Gaudium, 54).