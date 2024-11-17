Special needs advocate is now on the path to sainthood

Bishop Lawrence T. Persico of Erie, Pennsylvania, officially opened the cause of beatification and canonization of Dr. Gertrude Barber in 2019, but recently asked his fellow bishops for their support at their November Plenary Assembly.
According to the USCCB, "with 205 votes in favor, 6 votes against, and 19 abstentions, the bishops affirmed their support for the advancement of the cause of beatification and canonization at the local level."
This vote of support marks an important first step, as the local bishops need to be supportive of a cause of canonization before it can ever be forwarded to the Vatican for final approval.
Dr. Barber's life is currently being investigated to determine if she lived a life of "heroic virtue," after which she would be declared "venerable."
Who was Dr. Gertrude Barber?
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on September 16, 1911, Dr. Barber experienced the loss of her father at a young age. Her brother decided to leave school in order to support the family, providing for her education.
She later started her career as a teacher in the Erie School District and was quickly drawn to work with children with special needs.
According to the USCCB, "Her work with children with special needs profoundly impacted her and in 1952 she opened her first class for children with intellectual disabilities. Dr. Barber’s mission expanded throughout her career, opening the first home for children with disabilities in 1958. In 1971, she left the Erie School District to lead an organization serving individuals of all ages, providing care for children from 24 area school districts, adult training and job placement services, group homes and recreational programs, a retirement center for adults in their senior years, and mental health support services."
She died in 2000, but her work continues through the "Barber National Institute, which provides services to thousands of children and adults with autism, intellectual, and physical disabilities and behavioral health challenges and their families across Pennsylvania. "
Her life of sacrifice and attention to the most vulnerable of society has inspired many.