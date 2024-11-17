Titian artwork illuminates feast of the Presentation of Mary

At the bottom of the Temple stairs a large crowd has gathered. Joachim and Anne are in the middle of the action. Joachim is turned away from the viewer and directly towards his wife as she forlornly watches her daughter walk away from her. You can almost feel the heart of the mother breaking into pieces as her husband places a consoling hand on her. In the front of the stairs is a mysterious woman who looks to be selling eggs from a basket. There’s some debate about whether this is the prophetess Anna or not, but I find the basked of eggs with all its symbolism of Easter to be interesting. It feels like a great, divine plan is already well under way.