U.S. Bishops approve cause of canonization of Minnesota nun

Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, presented the cause of beatification and canonization of Sr. Annella Zervas, OSB, to his fellow bishops at their November Plenary Assembly.
The bishops assembled then voted, and according to the USCCB, there were "206 votes in favor, 7 votes against, and 11 abstentions" which resulted in "the bishops affirm[ing] their support for the advancement of the cause of beatification and canonization at the local level."
This is marks a crucial first step for the cause of Sr. Annella Zervas. The local diocese will now continues its investigation into her life to determine if she lived a life of "heroic virtue."
Once the local diocese has completed their investigation, her cause will be forwarded to the Vatican for approval, resulting in the bestowing of the title "venerable."
Who was Sr. Annella Zervas?
Sr. Annella was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, on April 7, 1900, to a German immigrant family. She attended the Catholic school at her local parish and felt drawn to join the Benedictine sisters who taught there.
At only 15 years old she joined St. Benedict's Monastery in St. Joseph, Minnesota and eventually become a music teacher and organist with the Benedictine sisters.
According to the USCCB, "Sister Annella was known for her devotion to the Eucharist and the Virgin Mary, as well as for her kindness, generosity, sense of humor, musical talent and artistic abilities."
Then her life changed. In 1923 she became afflicted with a rare skin disease. This caused her a great amount of suffering, which she offered up to God as a sacrifice.
Sr. Annella died when she was 24 years old, but her saintly example was an inspiration to the local community.
According to the Catholic News Agency, "Those praying for the Benedictine sister’s intercession have reported miracles and answers to prayers."
Bishop Cozzens "shared that he too is inspired by the nun’s story, which he first learned about through his own sister. He acknowledged receiving many requests from people to begin the formal process of investigation to determine her holiness."