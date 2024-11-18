5 Beautiful Catholic sites in North Carolina

From the days of circuit-riding priests and the first Catholic immigrants brought here by the Carolina Gold Rush, the Catholic Church in North Carolina stands on the shoulders of countless missionary priests, consecrated religious, and faithful lay people who built up the Church in the Old North State.
Thanks to their sacrifices, hard work and devotion, the Dioceses of Raleigh and Charlotte were established and have flourished over the years. You can read a full account of this rich history on the Diocese of Charlotte website.
North Carolina has it all, from awe-inspiring beaches and mountains to booming cities and industry. If you’re visiting the Tar Heel State or call this unforgettable state home, don’t miss these historic and beautiful Catholic sites.
1Basilica of St. Lawrence, Asheville
Boasting the largest freestanding elliptical dome in North America, this epic masterpiece feels like walking into a traditional Spanish church.
The architect, Rafael Guastavino, emigrated to the United States from Barcelona, Spain, in 1881. There he had been a successful architect and builder who was responsible for the revival of an ancient tile and mortar building system that had been used in Spain for centuries. This method of building uses layers of thin tile bedded in layers of mortar to create curved horizontal surfaces and creates a strong, fireproof, attractive surface.
In the Basilica of St. Lawrence every horizontal surface in the building is made of this combination of tile and mortar. The result is a church of rare construction and extraordinary beauty. The basilica, which was undamaged by the flooding of 2024's Hurricane Helene, became a staging place for first responders and a source of aid for disaster victims.
2St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Charlotte
The Cathedral of St. Patrick is the seat of the Catholic Church in Charlotte and the mother church of the diocese of Charlotte. The cathedral was consecrated in 1939 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Frank Frimmer, an Austrian native known for remodeling famous Old World churches, designed and supervised construction of the church, with its gray stucco face, 400-seat nave, balcony and 77-foot tall tower. The high altar of Carrara marble contained relics of St. Jucundius and St. Justina, and two side chapels were crafted as shrines honoring Mary and Joseph.
3St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Maggie Valley
This beautiful church, with massive windows overlooking the surrounding mountains and forests, was built by “the Apostle of the Smokies,” William Murphy. This zealous missionary traveled to the region from Detroit and spent many years building churches and nurturing the Catholic Church in North Carolina. St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Maggie Valley held a special place in his heart, however, as both the church and town bore the name of his mother, Margaret.
Friends urged him to discern a religious vocation, and he finally was ordained a priest himself at the age of 80. He served at St. Margaret of Scotland Church for nearly 20 years until his death at age 99. He is still remembered there with gratitude and the parish hall is named in his honor.
4St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Winston-Salem
With roots going back to the late 19th century, St. Leo the Great’s early parish history tells the tale of the small but faithful community of Catholics in the Winston-Salem area. After initially meeting in homes and a local meeting hall, the faithful were able to build a church in the 1890s under the leadership of the Benedictine monk Bishop Leo Haid.
With the care of the Benedictine monks from Belmont Abbey, the parish grew quickly. By 1916 plans were underway to build a new church. With the aid of the Knights of Columbus, the leading families of the parish, and many of the local Protestants, construction began in 1927 with the cornerstone for the new church building laid on January 15, 1928. Worship began in the current church soon thereafter, despite it not being completed until 1929.
St. Leo has continued to grow and flourish, and as of January 2021, has approximately 1800 families registered in the parish. The beautiful stone church is a local landmark.
5Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, Raleigh
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral is the seat of the Diocese of Raleigh, replacing the former Sacred Heart Cathedral, due to the need for a larger church to accommodate the growing number of Catholics. Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral was consecrated in 2017 and is the fifth-largest cathedral in the United States.
The cathedral accommodates more than 2,000 worshippers and serves as the site for major liturgical celebrations, pilgrimages, and events for the Catholic community of eastern North Carolina. The existing Sacred Heart Cathedral was retained and honored as the first church designated to be the cathedral for the Diocese of Raleigh but has been renamed Sacred Heart Church.
BONUS SITEBelmont Abbey College, Belmont
Belmont Abbey College is a private, Catholic liberal arts college founded in 1876 by the Benedictine monks of Belmont Abbey. It remains in the care of the Order of St. Benedict today. The beautiful grounds and buildings make for an enjoyable visit, and you can schedule a campus tour to learn more about the college’s history.
While you’re there, don’t miss ringing the large "gratitude bell" that was installed in 2016. Anyone who wants to ring it can do so from noon to 3 p.m. to express gratitude to God for something in their lives. The hope is that when one person rings the bell, others will hear it and reflect on ways they may be fortunate.