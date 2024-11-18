Pope calls for local saints to be celebrated every Nov. 9

Pope Francis wants individual dioceses to celebrate local “extraordinary disciples of Christ” with initiatives defined by the episcopal conferences.

In a letter issued on November 16, 2024, the Pope calls on dioceses to “remember and honor” their local saints every year on November 9. For him, it’s important that all Catholics celebrate “the Saints and Blesseds on a single date, as well as the Venerables and Servants of God of their respective territories.” This is important to “show how much the witness of holiness is also present in our time in which the great witnesses to the faith shine like stars.”

Every year on November 1, Catholics celebrate the feast of All Saints in memory of all the saints of the Catholic Church, whether officially recognized or unknown.

To highlight “those figures who have characterized the local Christian path and spirituality,” the head of the Catholic Church wants local saints to be celebrated more specifically every November 9, the feast of the dedication of the Basilica of St. John Lateran, the cathedral of the popes.

Being inspired by local examples of holiness

“This will enable the individual diocesan Communities to rediscover or perpetuate the memory of extraordinary disciples of Christ,” says Francis, adding that it’s not a question of “inserting a new memorial into the liturgical calendar.”

The Pope simply proposes to promote local saints “with appropriate initiatives.” This can be done within the framework of the Mass, “for example in the homily,” or outside the liturgy. The Argentine pontiff leaves it to the bishops' conferences to provide guidelines.