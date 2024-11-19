Am I a bad Catholic if I can’t make it to daily Mass?

When reading the lives of the saints, it can be tempting to think that we can never live-up to their standards.
For example, many canonized saints attended daily Mass, including many of the lay men and women who are held-up as prime examples for us in modern times.
Additionally, some priests will encourage their parish to attend daily Mass, making it seem as if not attending daily Mass makes you a "bad" Catholic.
Is that true?
Can you become a saint if you don't go to daily Mass?
Daily Mass
The reality is that daily Mass is an option and not a requirement. The Church does not require daily Mass for those outside of religious life, and it is not even a requirement for someone who is canonized a saint.
In the process of canonization, the Church looks at a person's "heroic virtue," not their daily Mass attendance record.
This also reminds us that we could attend daily Mass and still be far from God.
The most important part of anyone's spiritual life is the heart.
We should be asking ourselves the question, "Am I following God's will in my life?"
It is certainly possible that God may invite you to make the sacrifice to go to daily Mass, but that isn't always an option.
In such circumstances, it may be possible to unite ourselves spiritually to Mass celebrated throughout the world.
St. Francis de Sales suggests this practice in his Introduction to the Devout Life:
If any imperative hindrance prevents your presence at this sovereign sacrifice of Christ’s most true Presence, at least be sure to take part in it spiritually. If you cannot go to Church, choose some morning hour in which to unite your intention to that of the whole Christian world, and make the same interior acts of devotion wherever you are that you would make if you were really present at the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist in Church.
Simply, don't get discouraged if you can't make it to daily Mass. It doesn't make you a bad Catholic.
Put your trust in God and let him guide you in your daily life, finding him in the people and activities that you engage in, even outside the church's walls.