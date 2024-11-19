Pope pens letter to Ukraine as war marks 1,000 days

As the war in Ukraine marks 1,000 days on November 19, Pope Francis has expressed his closeness and awareness of the suffering of the Ukrainian people in a letter. The Pope’s words come as new developments in the war have led Russian leaders to suggest that it is closer than ever to sparking nuclear war.
The threat of escalation comes after US President Joe Biden granted permission for Ukraine to launch US-made missiles deep into Russian territory. According to the New York Times, Ukraine used the missiles Tuesday, the 1000-day anniversary of the February 24, 2022, beginning of the invasion.
According to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine to consider the participation of a nuclear country in a conflict to be a joint attack on Russia.
In a report from Express, pro-Putin Russian spokesman Sergey Markov said the decision to approve the use of US-made long-range missiles was “not a step towards nuclear war, it is a big jump to nuclear war.”
He noted that the use of long-range missiles would require a “very good map” of the Russian territory, which only the US has. While he admitted that all-out nuclear war was not likely, he did suggest that “smaller tactical nuclear missiles” could be employed in Eastern European cities.
“I think Biden, Macron, and Starmer want escalation which could lead to, from my understanding, in the worst scenario, the nuclear war happens before Christmas of this year,” Markov stated. “Probably you will not be able to say 'Merry Christmas' because you will stay in the hole trying to hide away [your] family from the nuclear catastrophe. It can develop very, very quickly.”
Words, not missiles
In his November 19 letter acknowledging 1,000 days of the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis began by expressing his desire to see the end of the war, encouraging the exchange of words instead of missiles:
"I am well aware that no human words can protect their lives from daily bombings, console those mourning their dead, heal the wounded, bring children back home, free prisoners, or restore justice and peace." Pope Francis wrote, going on to lament that the world has seemingly forgotten the word “peace.”
Pope Francis went on to praise the Ukrainian practice of holding a minute of silence every morning at 9 AM to remember the fallen and those who are still in danger from the war. He said that he joins them in prayer each morning, focusing on Psalm 121: "My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”
“May the Lord console our hearts and strengthen the hope that, while he collects all the scattered tears and will ask for them to be accounted for, He remains beside us even when human efforts seem fruitless and actions not sufficient,” the Pope prayed. “With the confidence that God will pronounce the last word on this enormous tragedy, I bless the entire Ukrainian people, starting with the Bishops and Priests, with whom you, dear Brother, have remained close to the sons and daughters of this Nation throughout all these thousand days of suffering.”
Pray with us
Over the last 1,000 days, Pope Francis has urged the faithful to pray for the people of Ukraine countless times. He mentions this intention at the end of nearly every public adress.
We invite you to join with Aleteia to pray this Litany for Ukraine:
Blessed Vasil Velischkovsky and the other 27 'new martyrs of Ukraine,' pray for us.
St. Volodymyr, pray for us.
St. Olga, pray for us.
St. Anthony of the Caves, pray for us
St. Josaphat, pray for us.
Sts. Cyril and Methodius, pray for us.
Our Lady, venerated as Mother of God at Zarvanytsia, the "Place of Disruption," pray for us.
Rise up, O Lord! Do not let mortals prevail;
let the nations be judged before you.
Put them in fear, O Lord;
let the nations know that they are only human. (Psalm 9:19-20)
We fly to Your patronage, O Virgin Mother of God. Despise not our prayers in our needs, but deliver us from all dangers, since you alone are pure and blessed.
O most glorious Ever-Virgin Mary, the Mother of Christ our God, accept our prayers and present them to Your Son and our God, that for the sake of You, He enlighten and save our souls.