Pope pens letter to Ukraine as war marks 1,000 days

Blessed Vasil Velischkovsky and the other 27 'new martyrs of Ukraine,' pray for us.

St. Volodymyr, pray for us.

St. Olga, pray for us.

St. Anthony of the Caves, pray for us

St. Josaphat, pray for us.

Sts. Cyril and Methodius, pray for us.

Our Lady, venerated as Mother of God at Zarvanytsia, the "Place of Disruption," pray for us.

Rise up, O Lord! Do not let mortals prevail;

let the nations be judged before you.

Put them in fear, O Lord;

let the nations know that they are only human. (Psalm 9:19-20)

We fly to Your patronage, O Virgin Mother of God. Despise not our prayers in our needs, but deliver us from all dangers, since you alone are pure and blessed.