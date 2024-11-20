Birthdays are a time to reflect on life’s blessings, including the gift of another year. Therefore turning to the Bible during these celebrations is particularly meaningful, as there is so much wisdom, encouragement and reminder's of God's constant love throughout Scripture.
By incorporating God’s Word into your birthday -- or the birthday of a loved one -- celebrations can be rooted in gratitude and hope for the year ahead.
Each of the verses below carries a message of love, hope, and gratitude, that can help you look forward to the year ahead with joy and confidence. And if you're celebrating the birthday of a friend or relative, then you could always choose one of the verses to include in the birthday card as inspiration!
"For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the Lord—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope." Jeremiah 29:11
This verse is a reminder of God’s loving plan for your life. A birthday is the perfect time to reflect on the hope and purpose God has placed within you. It’s a verse filled with encouragement for the year ahead, promising that God’s plans are good and full of hope.
"I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works! My very self you know." Psalm 139:14
This verse celebrates the beauty of being created by God. It’s a reminder that you are uniquely and wonderfully made, emphasizing your worth and individuality. On your birthday, it’s a chance to thank God for the gift of your life and the person you are becoming.
"The Lord bless you and keep you! The Lord let his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you! The Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!" Numbers 6:24-26
These words from the priestly blessing are a prayer of protection, grace, and peace. They are fitting for a birthday because they call on God’s favor for the year ahead and remind you of His constant presence and blessings.
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths." Proverbs 3:5-6
This quote encourages trust in God’s guidance, especially as you move into a new year of life. It’s a reminder to stay grounded in faith, knowing that God will guide your steps and help you navigate life’s challenges and joys.
"The Lord’s acts of mercy are not exhausted, his compassion is not spent; They are renewed each morning—great is your faithfulness!" Lamentations 3:22-23
This verse highlights God’s unwavering mercy and faithfulness, which renews every day. A birthday marks the start of one's personal new year, making it a wonderful time to reflect on the fresh opportunities and blessings that come with God’s compassion and care.