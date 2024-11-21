Aleteia
Did this newborn learn to praise God in the womb?

Mother and newborn

paulaphoto | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/21/24
An adorable video shows a newborn baby's instinctive reaction to Gospel music, and a mother's faith.

If you're in need of an end of the week pick-me-up, there's a wonderful video on Instagram that should certainly help.

In the short video, shared by Joshua Lutz, a tiny bundle has a wonderful reaction to hearing his mom sing "You Deserve It" -- an award-winning worship song by Youthful Praise and JJ Hairston.

As the mom repeatedly sings "you deserve it" -- referencing the praise and worship God deserves -- her little baby seems to be joining in, if not in song, in movement!

What is particularly adorable is the newborn keeps their arms up in a gesture of praise throughout the song, as if they know instinctively how to offer up praise to God.

Parental songs and praise

Understandably, the post proved popular, with some parents stating how they, too, had prayed and sung over their vulnerable newborns while they were in the neonatal intensive care unit, with Nathan Rosenberger sharing:

We sang and prayed over our son when he was in the NICU and through the power of God Almighty he is healthy and continues to surpass all expectations and milestones."

We pray that with God's embrace, this little baby continues to thrive.

Tags:
BabiesChristian MusicHealth and WellnessInspiration
