Pope Francis simplifies papal funeral rites

Pope Francis has approved the publication of a new edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the official text governing the rite of a pope's funeral, Vatican News announced on November 20, 2024.
The document includes a number of changes aimed at simplifying the ceremony so that it shows the late pope as a “pastor and disciple of Christ” and not as a “powerful person of this world,” explained Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical celebrations who oversaw the new edition at the pope's request.
The previous version of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, which governs the liturgy in Latin (and Greek, in part) with an Italian translation, was approved in 1998 and published in 2000 by John Paul II. However, it was only followed to the letter for the Polish pontiff's funeral in 2005, and in an adapted form (due to his status as pope emeritus) for Benedict XVI in 2023.
A necessary update
Pope Francis has repeatedly stated his desire to simplify papal funeral rites. Conducted by the Office of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, the rewriting of the text aims to “emphasize even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world,” explains Monsignor Ravelli, head of the department in charge of the papal liturgy, in a text presenting the document.
In addition, several adaptations had become necessary. For example, they needed to respond to Francis' wish to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major and not in the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica, as the rite provided. Similarly, the guide needed to integrate the provisions of the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, promulgated in 2022. This document abolished the institution of the Apostolic Chamber, which had a role during funerals.
Archbishop Ravelli explains that it’s also a question of responding to “current theological and ecclesial sensitivities” and to the latest developments in the liturgical field. Lastly, a number of errors have been corrected, and the translation from Latin has been improved.
The pope's titles have been “simplified”: the terms “Pope,” “Bishop of Rome,” “Pastor,” and “Roman Pontiff” are preferred to “Supreme Pontiff.”
Papal funerals are still structured in three stages known as “stations”: first in the residence of the deceased, then in St. Peter's Basilica, and finally at the place of burial.
The main changes
In the first stage, the death of the pope must now be confirmed in his private chapel, rather than in his bedroom. The remains must then be placed in a simplified wooden coffin with a layer of zinc inside (which must be closed the day before the funeral Mass), and taken to St. Peter's Basilica without passing through the Apostolic Palace.
In the basilica, the pope's body will no longer be displayed on a raised resting place, but must remain in the open coffin — as is the case for the funeral of any bishop — and without the presence of the papal ferule (the pope's cross-shaped crozier).
The third stage, on the burial site, no longer provides for three coffins — cypress, lead, and oak. It also now includes guidelines for burial outside the Vatican Basilica. These will be followed for Pope Francis' funeral, as he has announced that he wishes to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.
The burial Mass, meanwhile, allows greater freedom in the choice of musical repertoire. The litany of saints, sung twice, has been updated with all the saints present in the General Calendar, and supplemented with several other saints, including popes.
The novendial Masses, celebrated for nine days in suffrage to the deceased pope after his burial, have also been considerably simplified.