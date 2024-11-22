Joyfully perform your daily duties with Bl. Miguel Pro’s aid

Bl. Miguel Pro is well-known for his willingness to become a martyr for Jesus Christ, spreading out his arms and yelling, "Viva, Christo Rey!"
In addition to his heroism, Bl. Miguel Pro is also known for his humor and joy in the midst of his daily obligations.
His light-hearted nature gave him the ability to be creative during a period of intense persecution, going undercover to provide the sacraments.
Genevieve Perkins explains in an article for CatholicLink how "Fr. Pro took advantage of his little-known status as a priest and celebrated sacraments for the people in disguise as a businessman, taxi driver, beggar, or policeman. He gave everything he could to others, remarking, 'As a rule my purse is as dry as Calles’s soul, but it isn’t worth worrying since the Procurator of Heaven is generous.' The tales of his adventures during his short time as a priest are endless."
We can learn from Bl. Miguel Pro's unwavering trust in God, striving to increase our trust in God in our own lives, even in the midst of our daily difficulties.
Prayer to Bl. Miguel Pro
Below is the official collect prayer the Church provides for the feast of Bl. Miguel Pro. The prayer specifically asks for his intercession in "faithfully and joyfully performing our daily duties."
As we recall his remarkable and heroic life, may we be inspired by his joy in the midst of intense persecution and offer up our daily duties to God.
Our God and Father,
who conferred upon your servant Blessed Miguel Agustín Pro
the grace of ardently seeking your greater glory
and the salvation of others,
grant through his intercession and example,
that by faithfully and joyfully performing our daily duties
and effectively assisting those around us,
we may serve you with zeal
and ever seek your glory.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.