Restored cemetery a sign of Mary’s presence

Instinctively, the Maltese trust their Heavenly Mother to take special care and interest in their departed loved ones. Our Lady of Sorrows is close, inspiring hope.

The millennial love that the Maltese have for the Blessed Virgin Mary has throughout the centuries served as a heartfelt remembrance for their departed. Indeed, it was only natural to dedicate the Archipelago’s largest burial ground, and one of Malta’s most important necropolises, the Addolorata Cemetery, to their Mother in Heaven.

“Addolorata” is an abbreviation of Santa Marija Addolorata, meaning Our Lady of Sorrows. This cemetery is not just a burial ground, it is a sacred landscape, rich in symbolism that reflects the Maltese people's relationship with life, death, and the afterlife. Its very name encapsulates the profound grief and mourning associated with death, while also conveying a sense of hope and intercession through the Virgin Mary.

Recently, this revered site has undergone extensive restorations, by Malta’s Foundation of Medical Services (FMS), ensuring its preservation for future generations. The rennovated project was inaugurated a few days ago, as appropriate in the month dedicated to our departed brethren.

Multi-millennial Christian faith

The landscape of the Maltese archipelago lends itself to contemplation. Augustine and other Christian philosophers claimed that one can get a glimpse of God’s perfection by looking at the many beauties of creation. In that sense, Malta is a perfect destination for contemplatives: the archipelago offers exceptional sandy beaches, cliffs rising sharply from its deep azure waters, impressive natural grottos, and lush, green valleys inviting to discover. In fact, all of this natural beauty combined with the richness of cultural history make it an excellent place of pilgrimage, as the founders of the new Maltese Camino know well.

Nevertheless, a penetratng look literally beneath the surface reveals even more treasures. An intricate system of ancient burial sites, catacombs and hypogea, makes it clear that Maltese Christianity is as old as Christianity itself.

Courtesy of Heritage Malta ©

The archipelago, strategically located at the very center of the Mediterranean, is famous for its extraordinarily well-preserved prehistoric monuments. Its numerous paleo-Christian and Byzantine structures are also among the most important in the world, including ancient burial sites.

Indeed, the Maltese archipelago boasts some of the most well-preserved burial sites going back millennia. In fact, constructed between the fourth and eighth centuries, St. Paul’s Catacombs alone sprawl across an area of more than 22,000 square feet. According to local tradition, they were once even connected to St. Paul’s Grotto, the place where the Apostle took refuge as soon as he arrived on the island. But St. Paul’s are not the only Catacombs in Malta: St. Agatha’s, for example, comprise more than 500 entombments, for Christians, Jews, and pagans alike. It is said that the saint herself came to the cave here to pray. It became a church in the 3rd century and catacombs developed in the following century.

Entrusting souls to Mary: A chapel, a beacon of hope

Centuries of deep Marian devotion has become bone of the bone and flesh of the flesh of Maltese Catholic beliefs. So naturally, and instinctively too, the Maltese trust their Heavenly Mother to take special care and interest in their departed loved ones, ‘to commute’ the long years of purification in Purgatory of their relatives and grant them early pardon for their sins.

One has only to visit Malta and Gozo and with a keen observing eye to notice the hundreds of predominatly Marian street and country niches, church paintings, ex votos, tomb inscriptions, plaques and monuments to come to the conclusion that in Maltese religious tradition, the souls in Purgatory waiting for the moment to be forgiven and proceed to Paradise, was, and still is in the hearts of the living.

Persons, with hands folded in prayer, supplicating the Merciful Lord, His Holy Mother and the Saints, half of the lower part of their bodies in flames, are a constant theme in statutes, cemetery entrances, paintings, streets, niches, hundreds of chapels and churches and open countryside.

Courtesy of Saint George’s Basilica. Photo by Joe Attard ©

The Addolorata Cemetery was only opened in 1869, and is relatively-speaking a modern site when compared to the Islands’ other ancient burial sites. However, it still stands out as a magnificent devotional and architectural gem. Indeed, the serene Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows cemetery is a poignant symbol of the nation's cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows itself is a profound symbol within the cemetery. Dedicated to the Virgin Mary in her aspect as the Mater Dolorsa (the Sorrowful Mother), the chapel represents the deep empathy and compassion of the Queen of Mercy, who shares the suffering of the grieving families.

This dedication is especially significant in Maltese culture, where devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows is widespread, particularly during times of personal loss and communal mourning. Indeed in Malta, apart from being celebrated on the 15th of September, Our Lady of Sorrows is also fervently celebrated on the Friday preceding Good Friday.

Inside the chapel, the focus on Marian imagery continues, with representations of the Seven Sorrows of Mary. These sorrows, which reflect key moments of pain in the Virgin’s life, are a source of consolation for the bereaved, who find in Mother Mary a figure who understands and shares their grief.

The physical and spiritual anatomy of the cemetery

Designed by the eminent Maltese architect Emanuele Luigi Galizia, the cemetery reflects a blend of Gothic and Romanesque architectural styles, with a layout that harmonizes with the natural landscape of the Marsa hills. For over 150 years, it has been a place of solace and reflection, where countless Maltese families have laid their loved ones to rest.

The cemetery is also an important cultural landmark, housing the graves of many notable Maltese figures, including politicians, artists, and clerics who have shaped the nation's history.

Photo by Pierre Balzia for Heritage Malta Publishing ©

The Architecture - A Journey of the Soul: The cemetery’s layout is designed to mirror the spiritual journey from life to death and, ultimately, to resurrection. The main axis of the cemetery, a broad avenue that leads from the entrance to the Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows, symbolizes the path of the soul from earthly existence to its final resting place. This path is often interpreted as a metaphor for the Christian journey of faith, which culminates in eternal life.

The chapel, centrally located within the cemetery, acts as the spiritual heart of the site. Its placement at the highest point of the cemetery reflects the Christian belief in heaven as the ultimate destination. The elevation of the chapel, coupled with its centrality, symbolizes the Blessed Virgin Mary's role as the Mediatrix of Graces between the faithful and the divine, guiding souls toward her Son the Saviour.

Religious Iconography and Statues - Guardians of the Departed: The Addolorata is dotted with numerous statues and monuments, elevating the symbolic landscape. Angels, depicted with outstretched wings, are frequent motifs, symbolizing guardianship and the divine protection offered to the souls of the departed. These angelic figures are often positioned to face the chapel, reinforcing the idea of spiritual guidance toward heaven.

The Cross, the most ubiquitous symbol in the cemetery, serves as a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice and the promise of resurrection. These crosses, whether on individual graves or as part of larger monuments, reflect the Christian hope that eternal life prevails over death.

Additionally, many tombs feature motifs of flowers, particularly lilies, which symbolize purity and the resurrection of the soul. These flowers are a visual reminder of the deceased's transition to a state of eternal peace, to give comfort to the living left behind.

Photo by Pierre Balzia for Heritage Malta Publishing ©

Natural Elements - Life, Death, and Rebirth: The natural environment of the Addolorata Cemetery is also central in conveying the message of hope, of eternal life. The towering cypress trees that line the pathways are traditionally associated with mourning and death, their evergreen nature symbolizing eternal life. The presence of these trees within the cemetery provides a constant, living reminder of the continuity between life and death, echoing the Christian belief in the immortality of the soul.

Moreover, the cemetery’s location on the Marsa hills offers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape, which can be seen as a metaphor for the broader perspective, the Divine Tapestry, that comes with the contemplation of life and death. This elevated position invites visitors to reflect on the transient nature of earthly life and the enduring nature of the spiritual realm.

FMS’s Restoration Initiative

Recognizing the historical, devotional, and cultural value of the Addolorata Cemetery and its chapel, the Foundation for Medical Services has undertaken a comprehensive restoration project. This initiative reflects Malta’s commitment to preserving its heritage, ensuring that these sacred spaces remain in pristine condition for generations to come. The restoration work was extensive, involving structural repairs, conservation of the stonework, and the refurbishment of the chapel’s interior. The project also addressed the landscaping around the cemetery, enhancing the natural beauty of the site while ensuring it remains a place of dignity, respect, contemplation and prayer.

One of the key aspects of the restoration was the careful cleaning and conservation of the intricate carvings and statues that adorn the chapel and the cemetery grounds. These religious artworks, many of which are original to the cemetery, have been meticulously restored to their former glory, allowing visitors to fully appreciate their beauty and symbolic significance.

The restoration of the Addolorata Cemetery and the Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows is not just a testament to Malta’s rich cultural heritage but also to the community’s dedication to preserving its spiritual landmarks. Thanks to the efforts of the Foundation for Medical Services, these sacred spaces will continue to offer comfort and solace to those who visit, while standing as enduring symbols of Malta's faith and history.

Photo by Pierre Balzia for Heritage Malta Publishing ©

A Legacy Preserved

As Malta embraces progress, projects such as the restoration of the Addolorata Cemetery and its chapel ensure that its roots and intrinsic fibre are preserved, and hence remain an integral part of the nation's present and identity. The Cemetery’s sacred spaces, now renewed and revitalized, will continue to serve as a place of reflection, remembrance, and reverence for all who visit.