Catholic quinceañera program merges formation with tradition

A new program is bringing Catholic traditions back to the quinceañera, the customary celebration held for young Hispanic women when they turn 15 years old. Called the “Quinceañera Created for God: Creada para Dios” program, it was developed by Magnifica, the Spanish-language arm of the female-focused Catholic apostolate, Endow.
A young woman may choose to take classes through the program in preparation of her quinceañera. It is an eight-week bilingual formation program that is meant to broaden their understanding of femininity from a Catholic perspective. Developed on the West coast of the US, the program is already active in California, Wyoming, Colorado, and most recently Washington state.
In an interview with EWTN, Janeth Chavez, Director of Magnifica, said that the program has already served more than 200 young women. The successes of the program have led more than 60 parishes and dioceses to approach Magnifica with requests to establish the program.
She explained that Hispanic families traditionally arrange for a Mass to be said for their daughters on the occasion of their quinceañera, but this is often where the Church’s role in the matter ends. The program is designed to bring faith formation back to the quinceañera, which is viewed as a coming-of-age for Latina girls.
Encounter the love of Jesus
Chavez said that the program is designed to create an encounter with “the love of Jesus” and to understand they are “created for God.” The program teaches girls to “deepen their faith” through the embracing of their identity as “beloved daughters of God.”
Furthermore, the course will teach them to recognize their “dignity and value as women,” and share their God-given gifts and talents with others. Most of all, they will learn to keep God at the center of their quinceañera celebration.
Chaves reported that the program has thus far been a resounding success with participants. She said that young women in the program benefit from its weekly structure, creating a new branch of support from the parish community. As the meetings progressed, she watched as the girls seemed happier and more excited to attend to learn more about the quinceañera tradition and their Catholic faith. Many of them have even begun attending Mass on Sundays along with their families:
“Parents said they were learning from their daughters’ experience, and group leaders said they were growing spiritually too,” Chavez added.
Read more from Chavez’s interview at EWTN and visit Magnifica to learn more about this new program.