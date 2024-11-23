Did Jesus refuse to be called a king in the Bible?

On the other hand, during his Passion, he claimed a unique kingship before Pilate, who explicitly asked him "So you are a king?" and Jesus answered, "You say that I am a king" (Jn 18: 37); however just previously he had declared, "My kingship is not of this world" (Jn 18: 36). Christ's kingship is in fact a revelation and actuation of that of God the Father, who governs all things with love and justice. The Father entrusted to the Son the mission of giving mankind eternal life by loving it to the point of supreme sacrifice and, at the same time, conferred upon him the power of judging humanity, since he made himself Son of man, like us in all things (cf. Jn 5: 21-22, 26-27).