Throughout human history, from the epic poems of Homer to the renowned plays of Shakespeare, people have always enjoyed a good story to strike a spark in the imagination. So it’s only natural that once photographs were discovered they would be developed into the rich tradition of cinematography we enjoy today. With hundreds of thousands of films made since the 19th century, however, there’s more to watch than any of us have time for in just one lifetime.
Thankfully, the Vatican has made a shortlist of great films worthy of Catholic consumption. Back in 1995, under the pontificate of Pope St. John Paul II, the Pontifical Council for Social Communications and the Vatican Film Library released a list of “Vatican Approved” movies. Rather than an exhaustive list of the best films ever made, however, there are only 45 movies currently included, placed into three categories: Religion, Values, and Art.
Even watching through 45 movies can seem like a daunting task, but thankfully there’s a new guide making it easier than ever to explore the Vatican’s film list. Popcorn with the Pope: A Guide to the Vatican Film List, published by Word on Fire, guides readers through each film. Rather than a simple review, however, authors David Paul Baird, Andrew Petiprin, and Michael Ward explore the reasons each film was included on the Vatican’s list, as well as how viewers should approach the Vatican’s picks.
Taster menu
In the introduction, the authors reveal that the Vatican film list is not just a collection of faith films, but “an exotic taster menu in the sensibilities, emotions, and beliefs of human veins from other areas and locals.” In this way, the guide hopes to instill an appreciation for “the christian approach to movies,” and to better equip them to “appreciate the aesthetic, intellectual, and spiritual qualities in these films.”
It accomplishes this by providing a rich analysis of each film on the list, geared not for experts, but for the average viewer who may be viewing each film for the first time. The authors offer theologically informed readings of the films and explore their themes through the historical context of not only the film’s story, but the state of the world when a film was made.
The educational aspects of Popcorn with the Pope are rounded out by the inclusion of discussion questions after each analysis. In this way, Word on Fire has poised the book to be as useful in study groups as it is to individual viewers. Aspiring young Christian filmmakers may find this guide – published with the high quality materials that Word on Fire has come to be known for – most beneficial to their development as story tellers and artists.
Throughout the 2025 Year of Jubilee, Aleteia will watch and review each and every movie on the Vatican Film List, using Popcorn with the Pope as a guide through this eclectic collection of carefully selected films from the Vatican. Look for the series after the Holy Doors have been opened.
Learn more about Popcorn with the Pope: A Guide to the Vatican Film List at Word on Fire, and consider picking up your copy today.