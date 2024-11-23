Romea Strata revives ancient pilgrimage for Jubilee 2025

The Romea Strata, an ancient pilgrimage route stretching over a thousand kilometers through northern and central Italy, is being revitalized to support modern pilgrims on their journey to Rome. This effort coincides with preparations for the Jubilee Year 2025, a special Holy Year celebrated by the Catholic Church every 25 years to offer a time of renewal, penance, and grace for the faithful.
Vatican News explains that the initiative, led by St. Peter’s Basilica, the Fabric of Saint Peter, and the Homo Viator-San Teobaldo Foundation of Vicenza, seeks to combine tradition with modern resources to ensure a spiritually enriching experience for those walking the historic route to the tomb of St. Peter.
Renewed hospitality for pilgrims
As part of the initiative, the Romea Strata will feature a comprehensive guide highlighting key historical, cultural, and natural landmarks along the route. Volunteers stationed at the “varco oranti” (prayerful entry point) near St. Peter’s Basilica will provide a warm reception for travelers arriving on foot, by bicycle, or on horseback.
Pilgrims completing the journey can also receive a Testimonium – a parchment certificate marking their accomplishment and commemorating the spiritual significance of their pilgrimage.
With over 3,700 Testimonium certificates issued between June and October 2024 alone, St. Peter’s Basilica has already seen a growing number of pilgrims embracing this historic journey of faith.
Collaboration and enhancements
Vatican News explained how Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, praised the collaboration with the Homo Viator-San Teobaldo Foundation. “We are happy to welcome pilgrims from all over the world to the tomb of the Apostle Peter,” he said.
Fr. Raimondo Sinibaldi, representing the foundation, emphasized the spiritual depth of the initiative, explaining, “Our mission is to make the arrival in Rome a moment of great spiritual significance.”
He also highlighted the addition of a safer and more scenic route along the Via Trionfale, designed to deepen the pilgrim experience.
To support this effort, RFI (Italian Railways) and the Rome city government are restoring a disused railway section and the Monte Ciocci tunnel, closed for over a decade. These improvements will not only enhance the landscape but also facilitate a more welcoming and peaceful approach to St. Peter’s Basilica.
A Jubilee of faith and renewal
The Jubilee Year, rooted in biblical tradition, is a time of universal invitation to reconciliation, renewal, and unity in faith. As 2025 approaches, the revitalized Romea Strata offers modern pilgrims the chance to reconnect with this sacred tradition, blending the spiritual and physical elements of a journey that leads to the heart of the Catholic Church.