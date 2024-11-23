Watch the Vatican Christmas tree rise in 30 seconds (Video)

On Friday morning, workers installed the Vatican’s Christmas tree. Though the tradition goes back to the 12th century, it was only in the late 20th century that a large Christmas tree was placed in St. Peter’s Square, along with a life-sized Nativity scene.
This year there was controversy as some residents of Ledro, a town in Northern Italy, complained of “fir tree-icide” and even circulated an online petition to stop the transfer of the tree from their town to Rome. The signees complained that cutting down the tree went against the Pope’s own teachings on caring for the environment. They also asserted that Christmas trees were a pagan holdover with no connection to the birth of Jesus.
What's Christian about Christmas trees?
As regular Aleteia readers will know, that last point is not entirely accurate as Cerith Gardner has explained:
As Christmas trees became popular, there was concern about the pagan character of its origin, but the symbolic meaning behind the tree demonstrated its deep roots in the Christian faith. In fact, the symbolism of the tree is very rich in our tradition: our forebearers were directed by God not to eat the fruits of one of the trees of Eden; Christ paid the highest price of our redemption crucified on a tree trunk; the green branches and the lights that decorate the Christmas tree evoke Christ as the Eternal Light that comes to a world enveloped in darkness.
In the coming days, the tree will be decorated in preparation for the tree lighting ceremony on December 7.
Watch the VIDEO ABOVE to see the Vatican Christmas tree rise in 30 seconds. Of course, the actual placement of the tree took much longer than half a minute (that would have presented serious safety issues), but thanks to the miracle of time-lapse editing we have cut out all the boring parts. You’re welcome!