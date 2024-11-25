Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

2nd miracle attributed to Pier Giorgio Frassati officially recognized

Yellow Title Icon
Article Premium - Log in or create your account (100% free)
giorgio-frassati

Domaine public

Pier Giorgio Frassati.

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Isabella H. de Carvalho - I.Media - published on 11/25/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Pope Francis officially recognized on November 25 a second miracle occurring due to Pier Giorgio Frassati's intercession.

At the end of a meeting with Pope Francis on November 25, 2024, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, signed a decree attributing a miracle to the intercession of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925), who will be canonized on August 3, 2025.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
Jubilee 2025Pope FrancisSaintsVatican
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!