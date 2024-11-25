New car ad celebrated for focusing on family

In recent days, the car industry has been in the spotlight as an advertisement from Volvo puts family front and center.
In the unusually lengthy commercial that you can see below, a couple goes through the excitement and anxieties of welcoming a child into their family.
The moving ad invites people to take a trip not in the actual Volvo, but in the thought process of a family man who welcomes the news of a baby into the world with all the hopes, dreams, and trepidation that goes along with family life.
The ad is certainly pro-family and pro-life, but it's also a welcome change when so much of marketing steers us away from the essence of family life.
Rave reviews!
Volvo fans shared directly on YouTube their thoughts, too. With one new dad Sergio Marquez sharing:
Here I am crying over an ad. My first daughter was just born 3 months ago and [it] is incredible how the team captured the emotions of a first time dad. The funny part is that I bought my Volvo a year ago specifically because I knew I wanted my family to grow. I will stick to Volvo forever now."
And as another fan commented:
Volvo, you won me over... I cannot hold myself from getting emotional about this video. You guys stand for something way more than a car. You stand for life."