Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

New car ad celebrated for focusing on family

Man woman newborn

Volvo cars | Youtube

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/25/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
The Swedish car company has shared a commercial that beautifully captures the essence of family life.

In recent days, the car industry has been in the spotlight as an advertisement from Volvo puts family front and center.

In the unusually lengthy commercial that you can see below, a couple goes through the excitement and anxieties of welcoming a child into their family.

The moving ad invites people to take a trip not in the actual Volvo, but in the thought process of a family man who welcomes the news of a baby into the world with all the hopes, dreams, and trepidation that goes along with family life.

The ad is certainly pro-family and pro-life, but it's also a welcome change when so much of marketing steers us away from the essence of family life.

Rave reviews!

Volvo fans shared directly on YouTube their thoughts, too. With one new dad Sergio Marquez sharing:

Here I am crying over an ad. My first daughter was just born 3 months ago and [it] is incredible how the team captured the emotions of a first time dad. The funny part is that I bought my Volvo a year ago specifically because I knew I wanted my family to grow. I will stick to Volvo forever now."

And as another fan commented:

Volvo, you won me over... I cannot hold myself from getting emotional about this video. You guys stand for something way more than a car. You stand for life."

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
EntertainmentFamilyPro-life
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!