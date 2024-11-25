Pope to bikers: ‘My work has sped up and my bike has aged’

“My work has sped up and my motorcycle has aged and does not work well,” Pope Francis joked with members of the Italian Motorcycling Federation in an audience at the Vatican on November 25, 2024.
During this brief meeting at the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis encouraged the representatives of the federation, founded in 1946 to regulate motorcycle sport in Italy, to “raise awareness” on complying and respecting the traffic safety code.
The Pontiff praised the federation for its work in educating people on how to be safe when driving. “You have the chance to make kids reflect, as they admire 'motorcycle' champions but are often unaware of the dangers,” he continued.
“Indeed, there are many victims of road accidents, and many are young people! In many cases, poor knowledge or failure to apply safety rules endangers the safety not only of drivers but also of others,” Pope Francis said. “That is why time devoted to educational initiatives in this regard is an investment in favor of life. Thank you for what you do to help and educate along these lines!”
At the end of the meeting, the soon-to-be 88-year-old Pontiff invited the bikers to pray for him. “Why? Because my work has sped up and my motorcycle has aged and does not work well,” he joked, triggering applause.