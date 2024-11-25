Rome conference on abuse: Pope stresses support for victims

Pope Francis insists on support for victims of sexual abuse committed within the Church, in a message published earlier this month, on November 13, 2024. The occasion for his note was a European conference promoting the fight against pedophilia, organized in Rome by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM).
The event, which took place from November 13 to 15, brought together ecclesiastical leaders and authorities responsible for the protection of minors in dioceses and religious congregations from more than 20 European countries.
Effective and sustainable protection programs
In his message in English, the Pope hails the participants' commitment to “the vital mission of safeguarding children and vulnerable adults within the Church.”
Expressing his desire for “a safer and more compassionate Church,” he asks the experts to ensure “that programs of protection are both effective and sustainable.”
In particular, the head of the Catholic Church calls for the promotion of initiatives to “provide comfort and assistance to those who have suffered, as a sign of the Church's concern for justice, healing and reconciliation.”
According to the program for the study days, participants examined the role of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith — responsible for judging cases of abuse committed by priests — with an intervention by Archbishop John Joseph Kennedy, secretary of the dicastery's Disciplinary Section.
A fruitful event
On its website, the commission reports: “[T]he discussions underscored the necessity of maintaining a proactive stance against abuse, especially in the face of modern challenges such as digital communications technologies that increasingly expose minors to potential exploitation.”
They also revealed how networking among those involved in such programs have helped different regions and countries to learn from each other.
Abuse survivors were among those leading working group sessions. Cardinal Sean O’Malley emphasized “the importance of listening to their experiences and the need for the Church to address these realities with unwavering commitment.”
The meeting took place against a backdrop of developments beyond the Catholic Church, with the resignation of Anglican Primate Justin Welby announced on November 12. The Archbishop of Canterbury was accused of failing to take action in a child abuse case involving several dozen youngsters assaulted by a lawyer in the UK and southern Africa.
“I hope this decision [of my resignation] makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church,” he said in a declaration after his resignation, accepted by King Charles III.