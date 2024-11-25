Why the Psalms can be a great Thanksgiving Day prayer

If you are looking to mix things up on Thanksgiving Day when it comes to prayer, consider adding the Psalms as a possible alternative.
Many Psalms express praise and thanks to God, recognizing the providential plan God has for each one of us.
Psalm 34 is good example:
I will bless the Lord at all times;
his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
My soul makes its boast in the Lord;
let the afflicted hear and be glad.
O magnify the Lord with me,
and let us exalt his name together!
Psalm 107 is also another good psalm that gives thanks to God:
O give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;
for his steadfast love endures for ever!
Let the redeemed of the Lord say so,
whom he has redeemed from trouble
and gathered in from the lands,
from the east and from the west,
from the north and from the south.
Psalm 103 provides another alternative to pray on Thanksgiving:
Bless the Lord, O my soul;
and all that is within me, bless his holy name!
Bless the Lord, O my soul,
and forget not all his benefits,
who forgives all your iniquity,
who heals all your diseases,
who redeems your life from the Pit,
who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy,
who satisfies you with good as long as you live
so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.
You could even let your finger drop randomly in the book of Psalms and likely land on a psalm that gives praise and thanks to God.
If you are looking for a different way to pray on Thanksgiving Day, consider the Psalms.