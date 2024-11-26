7 Keys to good etiquette for last-minute shoppers

These seven little pointers are not just a way to show wonderful manners to fellow shoppers -- they also reflect your faith and holiday spirit!

The holiday season is a time of joy, togetherness, and sometimes (often)… a little chaos. If you’ve ever found yourself in a supermarket the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas, you know exactly what this "chaos" refers to.

The aisles are packed, the shelves are a bit bare, and everyone is juggling to-do lists as long as the checkout lines. It’s precisely in these moments -- when patience might wear thin -- that our manners matter most. As Catholics, we’re called to treat others with kindness and understanding, reflecting the spirit of Christ in our actions.

Therefore, here’s a little guide to help you navigate the whirlwind of last-minute holiday shopping with grace and good humor.

1 Be Patient with the Process

Yes, the store might be busier than Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, but remember: everyone is in the same boat. That person slowly debating between stuffing mixes? They’re just trying to get it right, like you. A little patience goes a long way, and who knows? A smile might even make someone’s day.

2 Respect the Staff

The employees are working hard -- likely on long shifts -- to keep the shelves stocked and the registers moving. A cheerful “thank you,” 'Happy Thanksgiving," or “Merry Christmas” can mean the world to them. And if something you need is out of stock, resist the urge to grumble. It’s not their fault everyone in town decided to buy eggnog on the same day.

3 Share the Aisle

Supermarket aisles are narrow, and carts are big. If you’re parked in the middle, pondering cranberry sauce, scoot to the side so others can pass. It’s a small act of consideration that keeps the shopping flow smooth.

4 Replace unwanted items

If you've picked up an item that you realize you've actually already got at home, take the time to return it to its location -- if you have an older child with you, make them feel useful and give them the task. (Saying that, where possible try to go with as few people as possible during busy periods, they'll only add to the crowds.)

By making the effort to put things back where they came from you're not only helping the staff, you're also giving someone else the chance to buy it if there's little stock left.

5 Keep the Peace at the Checkout Line

The lines may be long, but cutting in front of someone (or grumbling about how slowly they’re moving) is hardly festive. Use the time to review your list, text a friend, or say a quick prayer for peace and patience -- it’ll help you focus on what truly matters.

Try to remember that stress can really bring out the worst in us, but it’s also an opportunity to rise above. A kind word, a genuine compliment, or a chuckle about the chaos can diffuse tension. Don't forget, the people around you are likely as frazzled as you are.

6 Lend a Hand if You Can

If you see someone struggling -- whether it’s a parent juggling too many items with small kids or an elderly shopper trying to reach a high shelf -- offer help when appropriate. It’s a simple way to bring the love of Christ to life in a crowded store.

7 Don’t Forget the Spirit of the Season