Season 5 of ‘The Chosen’ finished filming the Last Supper

Creators of The Chosen, the hit series on the life of Christ, have announced that the filming of Season 5 has officially wrapped up. Now, as the production team enters the editing phase, in preparation of what is expected to be a release in early 2025, they’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the final days of shooting.
In a video released in mid-September, the cast of The Chosen can be seen gathering around a long table for the filming of the Last Supper. Here a member of the film crew explains the painstaking task of “block shooting,” for which each side of the table has to be filmed for the same scene. This means that the actors had to perform the Last Supper scene over and over until dialogue and reactions among over a dozen of them could be captured.
The actors and even showrunner Dallas Jenkins made it very clear that the demanding schedule of filming in the home stretch has left them with little time for sleep. When asked if he knew what sleep was, Dallas noted that he’d “heard about it” and that if “God so chooses, I will seek it in the future.”
Next we get an aerial view of the grounds, while the hosts explain that Season 5 of The Chosen required the erection of a second sound stage. Pulling the viewers inside one of the stages, they give us another peek at how the movie magic happens. Here we see a couple of the apostles looking out a window, while a filmmaker explains that they use digital technology to make it seem like the actors are looking out a window and not just at a blue screen.
Near the end of the video, we get a sneak peek at the meeting between Caiphas and Herod Antipas, in which they collude to act against Jesus and the apostles. While they don’t get too deep into the scene, the pair of actors were very animated in the brief clips shown. Paul Ben, who plays Herod, said that it was a long, six-page scene that felt like a one-act play:
“It's phenomenal. It’s one of the best pieces of writing I’ve ever had,” Ben said before expressing his excitement to have been invited back for Season 6.
While the release date for Season 5 of The Chosen has yet to be announced, it is expected to come in Spring 2025. If it’s like the previous few seasons, the show will likely be released in theaters for several installments that cover all eight episodes. Keep up with all the news on the upcoming release at the official website of The Chosen.