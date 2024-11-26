Aleteia
Youth spend night in adoration before Mass with Pope (Photos)

Diocesan-WYD-ROME-Sanctuary-of-Divine-Love-2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/26/24
The diocesan World Youth Day on the feast of Christ the King brought young people of Rome together at the Sanctuary of Divine Love.

On the last Sunday of the liturgical year, the feast of Christ the King, the Church celebrates World Youth Day at the local level. The young people of Rome gathered at the Sanctuary of Divine Love for an all-night celebration that culminated with Mass in St. Peter's with their bishop, Pope Francis.

The youth first enjoyed dinner and music together, before the focus of the event (at 2 am!) turned toward the altar, for Eucharistic adoration. Testimonies prepared the young people for the time of prayer, and confession was available. They also had a procession through the sanctuary.

As the stars gave way to sunrise, the young people feasted on Italian croissants before heading to St. Peter's for Mass with the Pope.

Tags:
Pope FrancisRomeVirgin MaryWorld Youth Day
