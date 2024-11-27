Get rid of screens at the family table and try this instead

By reclaiming the table as a screen-free space, families can nurture trust, intimacy, and the joy of sharing stories once more.

Human beings are natural storytellers. From the earliest tales whispered by firelight to the great narratives of Scripture, storytelling has always been a cornerstone of human connection. In the Catholic tradition, stories hold even deeper meaning — they are vehicles of truth, faith, and moral formation. From the parables of Jesus to the lives of the saints, the narratives we inherit shape our understanding of God and ourselves.

Yet in many homes today, screens at the dinner table threaten to silence this rich tradition. Notifications replace laughter, scrolling replaces eye contact, and a device often sits where an open heart should be. This loss is profound, but it’s not irreversible. By reclaiming the table as a screen-free space, families can nurture trust, intimacy, and the joy of sharing stories once more.

Why screens don’t belong at the table

Meals are a sacred time in both physical and spiritual senses. They provide nourishment for the body while also offering an opportunity for meaningful connection with others. The family table mirrors the altar, where the faithful come together to share in communion with God and one another. Bringing screens into this space introduces distractions, eroding the deep connections that mealtime fosters.

Studies consistently show that screen use during meals diminishes conversation and weakens family bonds. Children especially are sensitive to these moments; they long to be seen, heard, and valued by their parents and siblings. When the focus shifts to a screen, the subtle message communicated is that the virtual world matters more than the people in the room.

The power of shared stories

In place of screens, families can return to storytelling — a practice that not only entertains but also forms character and faith. Stories told at the table can include everything from lighthearted family anecdotes to reflections on Scripture or the lives of the saints.

Catholic tradition abounds with rich narratives. Sharing these stories reinforces faith while inviting children to engage with the lessons they offer. But storytelling doesn’t have to stop with sacred tales. Stories from a parent’s childhood, a funny event at work, or a made-up adventure can spark laughter and create lasting memories.

When families share stories, they teach essential virtues like courage, kindness, and perseverance. Children come to understand that life’s challenges can be met with faith and that every person’s life is part of a greater story authored by God.

Building intimacy without external stimuli

The simplicity of sharing a meal without external distractions allows for a deeper kind of intimacy. In the quiet absence of screens, families can savor both their food and their conversations. Open-ended questions like “What was the best part of your day?” or “What’s something you’re grateful for?” invite everyone to speak and listen.

These moments build trust, especially for children, who need to feel that their thoughts and feelings are valued. A child who grows up being truly heard at the table is more likely to approach their parents with difficult questions or struggles later in life.

Reclaiming the table

Making the dinner table a screen-free zone doesn’t require grand gestures, just simple intentionality. Begin by setting a shared family rule: no phones, tablets, or other devices at meals. To make the transition easier, create mealtime rituals that everyone looks forward to. Perhaps it’s lighting a candle, saying a prayer of thanksgiving, or having a rotating “storyteller of the day” who gets to share a favorite tale.