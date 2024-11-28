11 Conversation starters for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has lately become famous for being a holiday at which family members come together and sometimes struggle to find common ground, free of strained political debates or emotionally-charged topics.
Here, then, is a list of conversation-starters for your Thanksgiving table -- to not only make the meal drama-free, but to emerge closer to friends and family by the end of the meal.
Try going around the table answering some of these questions!
Happy chatting!
Who in your life do you most admire?
Who has had a great influence on your life?
What’s your favorite food and why?
What’s your favorite season and why?
What in nature most inspires you?
What is one of your favorite memories from childhood?
What is the funniest thing that has happened to you lately, or over the last year?
What is your favorite Bible story and why?
If you were to get a bouquet, which flowers would you most like to receive?
What are you most thankful for this year?
What is one thing you admire about the person sitting next to you?
