11 Conversation starters for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving conversation

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Dr. Annabelle Moseley, T.O.Carm. - published on 11/28/24
These topics will help you emerge from your Thanksgiving festivities closer to friends and family

Thanksgiving has lately become famous for being a holiday at which family members come together and sometimes struggle to find common ground, free of strained political debates or emotionally-charged topics.

Here, then, is a list of conversation-starters for your Thanksgiving table -- to not only make the meal drama-free, but to emerge closer to friends and family by the end of the meal.

Try going around the table answering some of these questions! 

Happy chatting!

Who in your life do you most admire? 

Who has had a great influence on your life?

What’s your favorite food and why?

What’s your favorite season and why?

What in nature most inspires you?

What is one of your favorite memories from childhood?

What is the funniest thing that has happened to you lately, or over the last year?

What is your favorite Bible story and why?

If you were to get a bouquet, which flowers would you most like to receive?

What are you most thankful for this year?

What is one thing you admire about the person sitting next to you?

Catechism of the Catholic Church

2220 For Christians a special gratitude is due to those from whom they have received the gift of faith, the grace of Baptism, and life in the Church. These may include parents, grandparents, other members of the family, pastors, catechists, and other teachers or friends. "I am reminded of your sincere faith, a faith that dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice and now, I am sure, dwells in you."
Tags:
FamilyThanksgiving
