The Eucharist’s connection to Thursdays … and Thanksgiving

Did you know ... Thanksgiving is always celebrated on a Thursday? In 1863, President Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November to be the norm for this holiday, which had been celebrated since 1621’s first Thanksgiving. In December 1941, Congress passed a law stating that Thanksgiving would always be on the fourth Thursday of November ... and so it remains to this day.
When you think about it, this has astounding implications for Catholics! Because Thursday is also the day of the week in the Catholic Church devoted to the Holy Eucharist. And, “Eucharist,” means “Thanksgiving,” and the Institution of the Eucharist occurred on a Thursday … Holy Thursday, to be exact.
There is a deep connection between the hospitality we give and receive this Thanksgiving, and our love of the Eucharist.
We must remember, as practicing Catholics, that in the Eucharist there is a “give and take.” We give to God all that we are and hope to be, we give Him our petitions, praise, love, and gratitude; and He gives to us His Real Presence: Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity. Then we take of His gift in Holy Communion and He takes all our offerings unto Himself.
Think of the joy of welcoming those we love into our homes for Thanksgiving … or attending this wonderful feast at the house of someone we love. It is an unforgettable exchange of hospitality and happiness as we experience a deep sense of belonging.
How much more is this joy complete when we welcome our Lord.
This Thanksgiving Thursday let us invite Him to be our guest in each of our hearts.
“Lord, I am not worthy that you should enter under my roof. But only say the word and my soul shall be healed.” We are welcoming our Lord under the roof of our hearts, to be given our Thanksgiving hospitality … every time.
How do we prepare our souls for our beloved invited Guest, Jesus? One beautiful way is to pray a prayer of loving preparation before receiving Communion such as this one, and to pray a prayer of thanksgiving after Communion such as this one by St. Thomas Aquinas, or the deeply meaningful and easy to memorize Anima Christi. We can sign up here to receive a free Eucharist-themed guided Holy Hour.
Scripture shows how seldom Jesus was loved and served, but how much Jesus values hospitality when it is shown to Him. Consider this sad verse the next time you prepare to receive the Eucharist: “Foxes have dens and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to rest His head.” Let us offer Jesus a place to rest His head: within our hearts each time we receive and adore Him.
“At the name of Jesus every knee should bend” (Phil 2:6-11). That is simply at His Name. How much more should we lavish Him with love when we are before His Presence in the Eucharist? How can we receive Him with ever more humility, love, and thanksgiving? We cannot do enough for Him.
This Thanksgiving, let us lovingly welcome our Eucharistic Lord … and in every Eucharistic Thanksgiving we celebrate, year-round ... for the rest of our lives.
Let us be sure we pray grace before meals this Thanksgiving, and always. And when we are counting our blessings this year, let us count the Eucharist as the greatest.