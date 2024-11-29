140-year-old ‘Blackfriar site’ back in Catholic hands

An Australian property that was once operated by the Blackfriars – an Oxford-based community of the Dominican Order – has returned to Catholic ownership, after 140 years. Acquired by the University of Notre Dame Australia (UNDA), the building will be put to use by Sydney Catholic Early Childhood Services (SCECS), a leading provider of early childhood education in Sydney.
A report from Catholic Weekly refers to the building as “the Blackfriars site at Broadway,” which adjoins St. Benedict’s Church, also on Broadway. Prior to the sale, the site was owned by the University of Technology Sydney, which ran an early childhood centre from the facility.
UNDA Chancellor Christopher Ellison explained that the Blackfriars site will continue to offer these services, but under a different management:
“By investing in the historic Blackfriars site, we can continue to grow the Sydney campus adjacent to St. Benedict’s and with it, tertiary offerings at UNDA Sydney into the future. This will leave a legacy for generations of students to come,” Ellison said.
The site was originally developed by the Catholic Church to become a public school known as Blackfriar Primary School. Over the course of the 20th century, however, the school transitioned ownership several times to become the Sydney Teachers College and eventually was purchased by the University of Technology Sydney.
SCECS CEO Franceyn O’Connor hailed the previous owners for the services they offered and assured the community that they will continue under the new leadership of the SCECS. One of the leading providers of early childhood education in Sydney, the SCECS offers before and after school care, as well as vacation care across Sydney.
The not-for-profit operates five early learning centres and more than 60 care service centers across New South Wales.
“The current children’s service is a thriving community hub for families living and working in the city. SCECS looks forward to joining and enriching this community, working beside UNDA in providing a centre of excellence for professional learning in early childhood services,” O’Connor said.
Executive Director of the Archdiocese of Sydney, Michael Digges, expressed his excitement over the acquisition of the property, pointing to the “longstanding and personal relationship” between the Archdiocese and the UNDA.
He called it a milestone for the relationship between the two entities, which dates back to 2003, when the late Cardinal George Pell invited the university to Australia.
Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers of Sydney echoed the sentiments and reiterated the Church’s commitment to education. He said:
“For over 200 years, the Catholic Church has been the leading provider of education in Australia. The expansion of the University of Notre Dame Australia at Broadway underscores the significance of education as an integral part of our ministry.”