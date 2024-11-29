5 Ways to get to know your boyfriend or girlfriend better

All of these dates and experiences will provide windows into who you each of you are. Sometimes, those windows will show your defects and flaws, as well as the baggage you’ve picked up along the way. However, the point is not that these dates will show you in the best possible light. Instead, the key is that you, the real warts-and-all-you, will become visible. Then, when it is time to ask the question, “Is this person someone I can spend the rest of my life with?” it should be easier to give your wholehearted yes or confident no.