5 Sacred US monuments to visit before Christmas

These five destinations inspire prayer and joy on the journey to the manger. Whether you travel near or far, let these spaces renew your heart this Advent season.

The season of Advent is a time for reflection, renewal, and preparing our hearts for the joy of Christmas. For Catholics in the United States, this time offers a wonderful opportunity to connect more deeply with the faith through pilgrimage.

Here are five religious sites to visit before Christmas, each offering unique spiritual experiences and breathtaking beauty.

1. National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (Washington, DC)

Known as “America’s Catholic Church,” this basilica is a pilgrimage site like no other. With its intricate mosaics, more than 80 chapels, and soaring architecture, it invites visitors to meditate on Mary’s role in the history of salvation. During Advent, the shrine hosts special Masses and musical performances that beautifully capture the anticipation of Christ’s birth.

Washington, DC, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Katherine Ruddy | Aleteia

2. St. Augustine Cathedral (Tucson, Arizona)

One of the oldest Catholic structures in the Southwest, this cathedral blends Spanish colonial heritage with American Catholicism. Visitors are welcomed into a serene environment of prayer. Seasonal events, such as the lighting of the large courtyard Nativity scene, add to the Advent experience and serve as a reminder of the universal call to holiness.

3. Christ in the Smokies Museum and Gardens (Gatlinburg, Tennessee)

In the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains, this hidden gem combines religious artistry with quiet reflection. Highlights include waxworks of biblical scenes and a tranquil prayer garden. In December, the site becomes a spiritual retreat for those seeking to refocus on Christ in the midst of the busy holiday season.

4. The Grotto (Portland, Oregon)

A peaceful oasis in the bustling city, The Grotto offers both spiritual sanctuary and spectacular views. The lower level features a serene garden filled with shrines and chapels, while the upper cliffside offers a chapel with stunning panoramic views. The Grotto’s Festival of Lights -- a dazzling display of Christmas lights and live choral music -- draws thousands each year, transforming the space into a celebration of Christ’s light in the world.

National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother – The Grotto of Portland InSapphoWeTrust | CC BY-SA 2.0

5. St. Patrick’s Cathedral (New York City, New York)

This iconic neo-Gothic cathedral stands tall in the heart of Manhattan. While millions pass by its doors each day, those who enter experience a moment of tranquility amidst the chaos of the city. During Advent, St. Patrick’s hosts breathtaking concerts, decorated nativity scenes, and solemn liturgies that remind us of the deeper meaning of Christmas.